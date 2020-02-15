Reminder: Free Family Day activities at the Pemberton and District Community Centre today.

family day 2020 _2_

Visit with a family member or partner and receive free admission to the Fitness Centre.

Free activities include Gentle Yoga, PLAYtots class, Family Open Gym, Winterfest Adventure Hunt and complimentary snacks.

Schedule
8am-5pm: Free Fitness Centre when attending with a family member
8:30-4:00pm: Free Snacks
9am – 2pm: Family Open Gym
9am-10am: Adult Circuit Conditioning with Michelle Nelson
10am – 11am: Adult Gentle Yoga with Sarah Walters
11:15 – 12pm: Family Yoga
12:30-2pm: Craft station in the Great Hall
11:00am – 3pm: STEM themed activities in the Library
12pm-2pm: Ping Pong and Pool in The REC
1pm – Registration Winterfest Adventure Hunt
2pm- Winterfest Adventure Hunt

Published by Lisa Richardson

