Respond to old growth forest questionaire by Jan 31

What is your opinion of the ecological, economic and cultural importance of old-growth trees and forests?

Let the province of BC know.

Before 4pm on January 31.

via https://engage.gov.bc.ca/oldgrowth/

On July 17, 2019, the Government of British Columbia announced that a two-person panel had been appointed to lead an Old Growth Strategic Review and provide a report to the Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development.

Garry Merkel, a professional forester, natural resource expert, and member of the Tahltan Nation, and Al Gorley, a professional forester and former chair of the Forest Practices Board, will engage the public to hear perspectives on the ecological, economic and cultural importance of old-growth trees and forests. They will report back to government in spring 2020 with recommendations that are expected to inform a new approach to old-growth management for British Columbia.

In addition to visiting communities, the panel is providing an opportunity for the public, organizations and professionals to share their thoughts on old-growth in B.C.  The ways to participate are:

  1. Complete the online questionnaire.
  2. Organizations, professionals, and other interested parties may submit a written submission. Read the Guidelines for Written Submissions.
  3. Send an email to oldgrowthbc@gov.bc.ca

Feedback is open until January 31, 2020 at 4 p.m.

Published by Lisa Richardson

