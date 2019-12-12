All the festive things this weekend

So many beautiful ways to celebrate local makers and artisans this weekend and gather with friends and community members, or take a ride on a reindeer.

And don’t forget that Monday 16 December is the last day to donate PJs or toys for Super Ty’s Holiday Toy Drive.

December 13: Signal Hill Elementary Holiday  Market, at the Signal Hill Gymnasium 12pm – 3pm

December 14: Christmas at Birken House

74670739_2510044355906167_7965577369433931776_o

December 14: Breakfast with Santa, the PSS grad fundraiser is from 8:30 – 11:30 at Pemberton Secondary School

December 14: Christmas Fair at the Xet’olacw Community School gym, 11am – 4pm

December 15: The Líl̓wat7úl Culture Centre’s Annual Gathering of the Artist, Arts and Craft Sale, 10am – 4 pm Ts’zil Learning Centre

December 15: Mountain Horse Christmas, 11am – 3pm

MHS XMAS full poster

December 16: Stay Wild Pop Up, 2pm – 6pm

Published by Lisa Richardson

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s