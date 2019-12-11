Let’s learn to say #XzumsTiTmicwa

How do we educate visitors to this territory?

Lil’wat Nation developed this Leave No Trace video, to start the conversation.

#XzumsTiTmicwa – Respect the land, and everything about it, the water, the animals, the forests. #LeaveNoTrace Before you come up to Joffre, you should remember that what you carry in you carry out, leaving the park just as you found it. This park has value to a lot of people and should be treated with respect and care.

For us. And for the future generations. So they can enjoy it too.