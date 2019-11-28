4th annual Super Ty’s Toy Drive is now on: Help stockpile spirit-boosters for kids in cancer treatment

Ty is a Grade 1 student at Signal Hill in his 3rd year of his journey with ALL leukaemia treatment at BC Children’s Hospital.

Help Ty and his sister Tia fill the BC Children’s Oncology treasure chest!

The toy drive is in support of the Child Life Team at Children’s Hospital. It is a program set out to let the children “just be a kid” while undergoing treatment. A chance to play and learn while staying in the hospital. They provide learning tools – puzzles, games, math books, writing books, paint, play doh, markers, etc. They provide toys for the children as a distraction if they’re going through a hard time. They also get to pick out a toy from the treasure chest when they’re done their chemo appointment. The treasure chest toys go directly to a child while receiving treatment. The treasure chest is often empty so they require lots of donations to keep it running. Bring a smile to a brave child today and donate something special!

All items need to be new and unwrapped. No plush please.

Donation ideas: pyjamas, slippers, housecoats (0-18 years), beyblades, play doh, trains, cars, activity books, Barbies, ponies, dolls, Play Mobile, Lego, puzzles, games, art supplies and diaries.

Toys can be dropped off in Mrs. Leverton’s classroom – room 112 at Signal Hill.