Mark you Festive Event Calendar with these Christmas craft fairs, pop-ups and singalongs

November 28: Stay Wild Pop-Up Artisan Market
November 29: Festival of Trees Whistler Tree Lighting Reception
November 30: Arts Whistler’s Holiday Market at the Westin
December 1: Santa PAWS, 12 – 3 at Big Sky Golf Course
December 6 and 7: Refresh Holiday Pop-Up Market at the Audain
December 6: Growing Great Children’s Holiday Singalong and Tree-lighting, with Ira Pettle
December 7: Pemberton Children’s Centre Christmas Bazaar
December 7: Whistler Waldorf school’s Winter Faire
December 14: Christmas at Birken House
December 22: Pemberton Dance Studio’s Christmas Dance Concert, “Making Spirits Bright”, free for all the community, 1:30pm
December 31: Winterfest New Year’s Eve
We will update with additional events, including the Lil’wat Gathering of the Artists Craft Fair, and possible Santa sightings, as we get the information!
For specific information about each event, click the links above.