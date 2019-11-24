Mark you Festive Event Calendar with these Christmas craft fairs, pop-ups and singalongs

November 28: Stay Wild Pop-Up Artisan Market

November 29: Festival of Trees Whistler Tree Lighting Reception

November 30: Arts Whistler’s Holiday Market at the Westin

December 1: Santa PAWS, 12 – 3 at Big Sky Golf Course

December 6 and 7: Refresh Holiday Pop-Up Market at the Audain

December 6: Growing Great Children’s Holiday Singalong and Tree-lighting, with Ira Pettle

December 7: Pemberton Children’s Centre Christmas Bazaar

December 7: Whistler Waldorf school’s Winter Faire

December 14: Christmas at Birken House

December 22: Pemberton Dance Studio’s Christmas Dance Concert, “Making Spirits Bright”, free for all the community, 1:30pm

December 31: Winterfest New Year’s Eve

We will update with additional events, including the Lil’wat Gathering of the Artists Craft Fair, and possible Santa sightings, as we get the information!

For specific information about each event, click the links above.