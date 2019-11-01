River People

Our Lil’wat ancestors spent so much time by this river. I’m not sure what we call it in Ucwalmicwts. I know that we often lived near the rivers though as it was our main source of food: Salmon! Many berries like to grow by the river and trails too, and mushrooms like damp places. I felt really in the space of my ancestors here. My mom took us here a lot. We picked hazelnuts here once as well, man those are pokey. Me and my sister liked to have tea parties, and make pretend treats out of the plants around us.

