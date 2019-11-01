River People

Our Lil’wat ancestors spent so much time by this river. I’m not sure what we call it in Ucwalmicwts. I know that we often lived near the rivers though as it was our main source of food: Salmon! Many berries like to grow by the river and trails too, and mushrooms like damp places. I felt really in the space of my ancestors here. My mom took us here a lot. We picked hazelnuts here once as well, man those are pokey. Me and my sister liked to have tea parties, and make pretend treats out of the plants around us.

Published by amandarose11

