There’s a wonderful opportunity coming on October 10th! I’ve been a part of a brushing ceremony at very special place out on one of the islands nar Victoria. I won’t go into details though I will say that it was a beautiful day and I felt much lighter afterwards.

I raise my hands to the organizers and the ones who will be doing the cleansing.

Kúkstumkacw!

From the site:

The Líl̓wat Nation and N’Quatqua

invite you to join us for a Cedar-Brushing ceremony to honour our stewardship initiatives at Joffre Lakes Park.

Thursday, October 10th

10:00 am – 11:00 am

At Joffre Lakes Park

parking lot

To book transportation from Úll̓us, please contact

Richenda at 604 894 6115 ext 2467

Bus leaves Úll̓us at 9:30 am.

To book transportation from D’Arcy, please contact N’Quatqua office Front Desk at 604-452-3221.

BRING YOUR HAND DRUM!