There’s a wonderful opportunity coming on October 10th! I’ve been a part of a brushing ceremony at very special place out on one of the islands nar Victoria. I won’t go into details though I will say that it was a beautiful day and I felt much lighter afterwards.
I raise my hands to the organizers and the ones who will be doing the cleansing.
Kúkstumkacw!
From the site:
The Líl̓wat Nation and N’Quatqua
invite you to join us for a Cedar-Brushing ceremony to honour our stewardship initiatives at Joffre Lakes Park.
Thursday, October 10th
10:00 am – 11:00 am
At Joffre Lakes Park
parking lot
To book transportation from Úll̓us, please contact
Richenda at 604 894 6115 ext 2467
Bus leaves Úll̓us at 9:30 am.
To book transportation from D’Arcy, please contact N’Quatqua office Front Desk at 604-452-3221.