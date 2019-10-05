What the land sings out of you… a new poem by Amanda Ritchie, who we’re excited to introduce as our guest editor for October

I first encountered Amanda Ritchie’s writing when she commented on a Wellness Almanac blog post. I followed her kind comment to her website and fell into a well of beautiful writing, full of words that made me lean in closer and hunger for more.

I’m so happy she gave permission to share this recent poem, what she calls “a little something I wrote as I was on my way home, getting into Whistler and seeing my Nation’s traditional territory.”

I have dreams of crawling through caves

Where I can’t see the end

I fear there isn’t enough air

I dream of climbing hills

Almost too steep to climb

It has never been easy

But I once dreamed of a guide

It’s a secret I will never tell again

They stood there with me on the hills

I dreamed once that I made it to the top

I looked in the mirror

My hair was green

And my eyes were green

A reflection of the life that surrounded me

Now I stand in the middle of a city

The air is not clean

The people don’t see the life that was in me

I am searching for that green girl

But she has to find herself at home

In the grass

In the trees

Drinking the water from the creek

Running through the trails

A wolf

It’s her

She still lives

She still sings

She is still a part of that Land

~ by Amanda Ritchie

I’m even happier to share that she is about to step into the role of guest editor for the Wellness Almanac for the next few weeks. She’ll be posting to the website and sharing things on instagram. And I will let her introduce herself to you all tomorrow.

Please follow her journey over the coming weeks as she shares with us, and lift her up, as you have lifted me and our other contributors up.