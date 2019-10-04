What local high school students learned this Orange Shirt Day 2019

On September 30 2019, a special assembly was held at Pemberton Secondary School to acknowledge Orange Shirt Day.

The stories shared at that assembly grew out of an experience held the previous Thursday, as Lil’wat elders, Lil’wat leaders, teachers, students, Indigenous Support Workers, and community members, worked out how to craft a meaningful way for students to understand this country’s history of pre-contact, colonization, rebellion and hope.

This video was created from that experience. The Wellness Almanac is proud to have supported the documentation of this event, and to be able share this video with you.

This project was spearheaded by Kík7ak Helena Edmonds with support from PSS Principal and VP Krista Brynjolfson and Brianne Aldcroft, student leader Shelby Peters from the Aboriginal Leadership Group and Pemberton’s Jill Brooksbank.

With thanks to elders, staff and councillors from the Lil’wat Nation for inviting everyone to join this healing journey. Kúkstum̓ckacw to Georgina Nelson, Saw̓t Martina Pierre, Emháka Felicity Nelson, Lex Joseph, Mámaya7 Lois Joseph, Lhpatq Maxine Joseph Bruce, Skalulmecw Chief Dean Nelson, Gélpcal Chief Ashley Joseph, ISW Skícza7ul Heather Joseph (Indigenous Support Worker at Signal Hill Elementary), ISW Brittani Peters (PSS), ISW Larissa Pascal (PSS), Allison DeRuiter (PSS), and especial thanks to Councillor, teacher and Indigenous Support Worker Kík7ak Helena Edmonds for her leadership

Many thanks to Valerie St-Arnaud, @Calling Mountains Productions.