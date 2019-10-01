Crisis Call Centres offer listening and light in a dark moment

This post has done the rounds on Facebook, and I grabbed it from there, checking quickly to verify that it was accurate.

Asking for help can be hard. That’s why Canadian Crisis Services offer a safe place to talk – any time, in your own way. If you are thinking about suicide, you don’t have to face it alone. Reach out today.

The number 45645 is associated with the Canadian Suicide Prevention Service ( CSPS ), a subset of the Canadian Crisis Services, whose main focus is to provide Canada-wide phone services to individuals who are thinking about, or who have been affected by, suicide. The call centre operates out of Toronto, so here on the west coast, the service is available between 1pm and 9pm.

The text service has been set up knowing that some people are more comfortable texting than talking.

But a phone call can be a powerful lifeline too.

British Columbia Crisis Hotlines

Crisis Centre

1-800-784-2433

No area code needed: 310-6789

British Columbia Resources

Canadian Mental Health Association – British Columbia Division

1-800-555-8222

HeretoHelp

1-800-661-2121

Youth in B.C. online chat

Greater Vancouver Area: 604-872-3311

Howe Sunshine & Sunshine Coast: 1-866-661-3311

Aboriginal Wellness Program

604-875-6601

B.C. Psychological Association – Find a Psychologist

1-800-730-0522

B.C. Problem Gambling Help Line

1-888-795-6111