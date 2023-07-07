The power of powwows by Patrick Smith

Powwows are a community celebration and drumming ceremony that have existed for generations. The powwow draws people together and is a forum for the First Peoples of this country to express their solidarity and cultural heritage.

I’m Lil’wat and have been going to powwows since I was too young to even remember. My family and I usually attend about 10 powwows a year, both locally and in other communities. Anyone can attend a powwow and may choose to participate in what’s called the Intertribal Dance, an opportunity for Indigenous and non-Indigenous to dance together.

The most common and recognizable songs performed at powwows are inspired by the Spirit and sung for everyone. Many songs have a long history withing the tribes and among the honour warriors. All must stand during a veterans’ song, sung to honour an individual for their accomplishments, someone who has passed, or a family.

Some examples of prominent powwow groups include the Northern Cree Singers; the Bear Creek Singers; the Black Bear Singers; the Red Bull Singers; the Midnite Express Singers; The Boyz; and the Young Spirit Singers. My favourite powwow group is the Halluci Nation, formerly known as A Tribe Called Red. Their songs are really good and make me want to attend powwows more often.

When drumming the rhythm of a song, the beats represent the performer’s emotions. Making a drum is an important part of preparing for a powwow. People learn the skill and teach others to make drums, so the tradition can grow.

People also sell hoodies, hats and other custom-made accessories at powwows that feature their Nation’s logo, so other people know where they are from. The Lil’wat Nation logo celebrates our mountains, animals, and people.

I feel chills every time I hear my favourite song at a powwow. Called “Grand Entry,” it was written relatively recently, in 1997. All powwows begin with a grand entry, when all the dancers enter a circle, led by the veterans and head dancers.

When I go to powwows, I feel power from the singing, and I feel a spirit guiding me through the day.

This article was written by Patrick Smith, and was published in the Pique newsmagazine issue 30.24 on June 16, 2023.

