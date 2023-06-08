Acknowledging those who choose to be here, despite how much they had to leave behind

One shared meal, one shared activity, one shared story, at a time. This is how the Pemberton Multicultural Network works to acknowledge the richness of this community – and the people who have chosen to make a home here, despite how much they had to leave behind.

I remember taking my Canadian citizenship ceremony many years ago, and something breaking open in me when the judge officiating the ceremony said to the room full of new Canadians, “Thank you for all you have given up, to be here.” There were so many things I was gaining and growing towards, that I hadn’t ever allowed myself to dwell on what was being left behind, but a lot had been. (And I had made my choices for love, and not under any duress, and particularly not under economic duress or with a sense of deep regret for what was happening in my country of origin that I might not be able to reconcile myself with…) I hadn’t realized, until that moment, how much I appreciated having that giving up of a life and country acknowledged.

I’ve had to carry my sense of home within me. I’ve had to ask my body to do a lot of that work, of belonging and I’ve probably poured far more energy into tending my roots here by working for and growing community than I would have if I had stayed in the land of my birth, and just been able to coast along as part of communities of relatives, of neighbours, of schoolmates and associates and people I’d always known. Starting afresh is an interesting experience. The community you experience is one you have to make. I think you have to give a lot more, to make it work. Possibly. At least, it panned out that way for me.

And I think it’s also worth acknowledging how much the people who choose to make a life here bring to the community. And I want to acknowledge that, because it’s almost a default to let a lot of folks, especially new arrivals, especially people of colour and culture, especially people whose English is less strong, become invisible or overlooked.

And every single one of us, who is not of a First Nation, has people who, at some point, be it 10 or 300 years ago, had to leave everything behind. I think if we can find ways to honour, acknoweldge and enfold those losses, those sacrifices and the stories and cultures we carried with us, in our living memories or our bone memory, we will be better able to weave a resilient and caring community into being.

One of the activities the Pemberton Multicultural Network hosts are cooking classes and demonstrations, hosted by various members of the community. They’re slowly eating their way around the world, and into stronger relationship of appreciation with each other.

On Monday, June 12, on Phillipines Independence Day, Lourdes Viray will share how to cook real Filipino food: Pancit Bihon and Lumpiang Shanghai.

What I loved about the social post sharing this event was that Natalie, the Pemberton Multicultural Network lead, shared a little of Lourdes’s story.

Lourdes Viray is originally from Pampanga, Philippines. Pampanga holds the title of being the Culinary Capital of the Philippines as they offer some of the best Filipino dishes. Lourdes immigrated to Canada around 1998 in search of a better life, working in the food service industry. In 2002, she moved to Pemberton, becoming the first employee at the town’s McDonald’s. Lourdes’s dedication and hard work played a crucial role in establishing the restaurant and shaping the local community. Alongside her career, Lourdes has a passion for reading and listening to podcasts, expanding her knowledge and staying engaged. She also finds joy in cooking traditional Filipino food, using her culinary skills to preserve and share the flavors of her heritage. Lourdes’s journey exemplifies her determination, pioneering spirit, intellectual curiosity, and love for her cultural roots. Lourdes’s story represents the shared experiences and aspirations of many other Filipinos who have embarked on their own journeys of seeking a better life and have become valuable contributors to our community here in Pemberton. Join us in celebrating the Philippines Independence Day! On this special occasion, we honor the rich heritage, vibrant culture, and remarkable contributions of the Filipino community. Nathalie Sicard Salcedo

Pemberton Multicultural Network

Everyone is welcome to come together to cook, eat, enjoy each other’s company, and celebrate Philippines together. (Children are welcome under adult supervision.)



When: Monday, June 12th, 4:00 – 5:30 PM

Where: 1341 Aster St, Pemberton [Sea to Sky Community Services Activity Room]

Sign up here: https://forms.gle/CSeNfNmr53SndYGv9