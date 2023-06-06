Are the birds your way into deeper connection?

I have to confess that I bundle a huge number of disparate and marvellous individuals into one large category: birds. I can’t for the life of me remember the name of the dipper, the western red tanager or the flicker, when I encounter them, and can’t tell one winged-thing’s song from the other. But I have a friend for whom birds are the purest medicine, messengers of the magical world. She carries binoculars with her wherever she goes. The birds are her pathway into deeper connection.

If you are orni-curious, or have read Jenny Odell’s How to Do Nothing (in which she waxes lyrical about bird-watching as a practice of deep flow state, attention-paying and constructive doing-nothingness), then this event coming up from the Library is for you!

(Please report back. Or share your joy of birds acknowledgement in an upcoming post.)

Curious who that is singing in the rushes on the boardwalk or who is fishing in the lake?

Join local bird expert Nigel Mathews for a bird walk and learn to identify local and migrant birds in and around One Mile Lake. See how many local birds you can tick off Nigel’s “Birds of Pemberton Checklist”!

We’ll meet at the One Mile Lake Nature Centre at 8:30 am. Come equipped with your own binoculars or peer through Nigel’s powerful birding telescope.

All ages are welcome. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Don’t forget to bring water and snacks.

Registration is required! Register here: https://pembertonlibrary.ca/…/bird-walk-with-nigel…/

About Nigel Mathews

Nigel was born in Kenya where he started birding aged 4. Since then he has visited most African countries and carried out the first study of the Slaty Egret in Botswana. He has birded all the European countries, India, Nepal, Australia and New Zealand. Suriname is the only South American country he hasn’t visited and he spent 6 months in the depths of the

Amazon rainforest in Peru studying the elusive Zigzag heron. He has seen 6800 species making him # 1 in B.C.