Registration for free 5 day ski passes for kinda-grade 5 kids (Epic SchoolKids for the 2023/24 season) is now open.

The Epic SchoolKids Whistler Blackcomb Pack is a FREE program for Canadian and Washington State Kindergartners through grade 5 that provides five days of free skiing and riding at Whistler Blackcomb. No purchase necessary!

Register your child/children now at https://www.whistlerblackcomb.com/tickets-and-passes/more-options/epic-schoolkids.aspx?fbclid=IwAR3h7mHiNzVeD9wHF_yrYhA9C3UP1tIQjOcZ0Gjox7OERhaEfzNY-WeN2ak

Thanks to Amy Peterson for sharing. It is so hard as a parent to keep up with all the things, more especially so when people keep the good stuff secret. I am always grateful to the point of weepiness when another mom is generous with the beta and tips and registration dates.