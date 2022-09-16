How do you know who to put your vote behind, when it comes to an election?

Does seeing someone’s name in bold letters on a plastic sign pounded into the ground help?

It is kind of a strange practice.

And it’s got an ecological footprint that Katrina Nightingale questions.

When she decided to run for Village of Pemberton Council, she knew that she wanted to be true to her values, and not adding unnecessary plastic garbage to the world is one of those values. So she had to come up with other ways to “get her name out there.”

And so, on Wednesday, September 21, from 9:30 am – 11:00 am, Nightingale will be at Stay Wild for a coffee morning and chat. You can meet the person behind the (enviably poetic) name, and find out what propelled her, as a busy special ed teacher/tutor and mom, to offer her energy to her community.

Katrina Nightingale sharing at the Active Hope Climate Squad circle in the summer of 2022.