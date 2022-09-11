Pemberton + District Chamber of Commerce offers complimentary membership to Lower Stl’atl’imx businesses

The Pemberton + District Chamber of Commerce announces complimentary

lifetime memberships to Indigenous businesses in the Lower Stl’atl’imx. We hope that by offering complimentary lifetime memberships, we can create an

inclusive and welcoming environment where Indigenous people can utilize the benefits of membership and feel encouraged to start their own or expand their current businesses, thrive and feel supported.

“As a sign of respect and recognition, offering lifetime membership in our organization to Lower Stl’atl’imx Nation businesses both new and established is a demonstration of our commitment to develop sincere and meaningful relationships with Indigenous business owners,” says Chamber President Steve McCloskey.

The Pemberton + District Chamber is striving to support and encourage a thriving inclusive business community and these memberships provide an opportunity to gain a better understanding of how we can not only better serve local Indigenous entrepreneurs needs, but also help the non-Indigenous business community move forward and be part of the reconciliation process.

“The Pemberton + District Chamber of Commerce’s act of reconciliation and inclusion is appreciated by the Lil’wat Nation,” says Chief Dean Nelson. “One of our strategic objectives is to increase the number of entrepreneurs in our community. This free lifetime membership will give our citizens the opportunity to understand the value that the Chamber can bring and continue to support them in their business development and growth.”

The Chamber supports business growth by offering advertising, marketing and fundraising opportunities, events and monthly newsletters, as well as advocacy at all levels of government. Membership also qualifies businesses for customized Chamber group insurance benefits.