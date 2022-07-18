Save the date, the Barn Dance is back. Get tix in person this Wednesday.

This info comes via https://www.facebook.com/events/2990365704586769/?ref=newsfeed:

Wait no more. The Pemberton Barn Dance is back SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17, 2022 at the Downtown Community Barn. Doors open at 7PM. This fundraising event for the Pemberton Lions Club and Rotary Club of Pemberton will include Line Dancing with Kafuka Fitness, opening band Dakota Pearl, and headliner Chris Buck Band.

TICKET INFO

We feel it is important to offer tickets to Pemberton locals before anyone else. To achieve this we will be selling tickets in person on TWO selected dates:

Wednesday, July 20 from 6 – 9pm @ Big Sky Golf Course – CASH ONLY (max 4 tickets per person)

AND

Wednesday, August 17 from 6 – 9pm @ Big Sky Golf Course – CASH ONLY (max 4 tickets per person)

Tickets will be $50 each (CASH ONLY). You must present an ID showing your Pemberton, Mount Currie, or Birken residential address. We want to ensure that the local community has the opportunity to get tickets before anyone else. 250 tickets will be released on each date, so if you can’t make it to one release, you will have a second opportunity. Remaining tickets will be available on the door.

BAR / REFRESHMENT INFO

NO OUTSIDE ALCOHOL IS PERMITTED. All liquor profits are split between the Pemberton Lions Club and Rotary Club of Pemberton. Remember that this is a CASH ONLY event, no debit or credit will be accepted, so come prepared. This is a 19+ event.

On behalf of the Pemberton Lions Club, Rotary Club of Pemberton, and our title sponsors: Sunstone Pemberton & The Pemberton Valley Lodge, we are excited to see our wonderful community of Pemberton come together on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the Downtown Community Barn for this fundraising event