To honour your summer attention span, and this quote from Mary Oliver, which I’m trying to turn into my personal mantra, we’re focussing our energy on our instagram account this summer. Follow along at https://www.instagram.com/thewellnessalmanac/.

The dream of my life

Is to lie down by a slow river

And stare at the light in the trees–

To learn something by being nothing Mary Oliver, from “Entering the Kingdom”

Huge thanks to Amanda Ritchie who shared her food sovereignty and food love images and thoughts this week. Her photos made me want to turn into a ladybug and fly over to hang out in her pea patch.