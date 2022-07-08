Mending is trending, and Pemberton’s Fran Dickinson can help you keep your wardrobe in future-forward fashion

Frances Dickinson, our beloved local founder of the Boomerang Bags project, is a fabric artist who offers indigo dyeing workshops and has made masks and amazing napkins, lunch wraps and beautiful things to repurpose fabric waste. She has been in the textiles & sewing business since 2003 and has lots of experience sewing, mending and creating.

She’s now making it easier for local folk to keep fabric out of the waste stream, by lending her genius to your wardrobe – her textiles business is expanding to include custom sewing projects, repairs and alterations. She has most of the tools to help you create any custom projects you have been thinking about, do any alterations you need or to help give your favourite item a second lease on life.

Located in Pemberton, on the traditional land of the Lil’wat, she can also help Whistler residents.

Find her at https://www.francesfelt.com.