Proud to celebrate the PSS Mountain Bike team – provincial champions!

Congratulations to the 18 Pemberton Secondary students who won the High School Mountain Bike Provincials in Victoria, BC over the weekend (and thanks to Tamara Beaton for the update shared below.)

The team consists of students from grades 8 to 12, who raced cross country in the morning and then did an enduro in the afternoon.

Wrote Tam, “I can’t say enough about the attitudes and effort of every single team member. They did our school and our town proud! It was an honour and a pleasure to be there with them.”

Special thank you to their awesome coach and teacher, Nicole Jean whose efforts and organization throughout the season and for this weekend were above and beyond! And, to the fantastic volunteer parents, Tamsin Tarling, Erin Tierney, Dawn Johnson, Kevin Glavis, and Jeff Wilson who got the kids to and from the races, fed and cared for them and cheered them on! Special mention to our unofficial team mechanic, Kevin Glavis. Without his tech skills, a number of our kids would not have been racing!

A few of the team members couldn’t make Provincials because they were committed to other races across the country and in Europe. Sending good luck to all of them as well!! Keep the rubber side down!