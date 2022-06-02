Old books, new books: Friends of the Library’s annual bookstall hits the sidewalk on Friday

Sharing this post is me being my best self, because I would quite happily take all these books home myself, although my family wouldn’t be stoked… My happy place is inside a fortress of books, always with something to read… Friends of the Pemberton Library have been soliciting for books from the more Marie Kondo among you, and will set up on the sidewalk outside Blueshore Financial, just around the corner from the Pemberton Valley Grocery Store. It’s usually a by-donation affair, and all proceeds help the Pemberton & District Public Library continue to do the awesome things they do. So, take a look, take home a book.

