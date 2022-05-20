Liam Fisher’s Work Out To Conquer Cancer – Flip whatever you can – a page, or a tire, to make the most of where you’re at

Thanks to Christine Andrew for sharing the Global TV news story about this, and bringing it to my attention. Liam Fisher is raising funds for cancer. (And making morning news TV hosts incredibly jealous of his beard.) I feel so exhausted at the thought of what Liam is setting out to do, that I want to give him money for the cause, to not flip a huge tire that many times…

https://globalnews.ca/video/8805499/workout-to-conquer-cancer

More info at https://workouttoconquercancer.ca/participant/2569009/3944/

As a past participant in Workout to Conquer Cancer, this year I wanted to do something a little different. Cancer is something that hits close to home for me. In 2017 My little sister passed away, after a 6 year battle with a brain tumor, at the age of 25.

At that same age, just last year a good friend of mine was diagnosed with breast cancer, she is a survivor, and most recently at the age of 86 my Granny just passed away after a short but aggresive battle with lymphoma.

Cancer effects us all. Whether directly or indirectly, with many types effecting as many as 50% of us, we all will know someone or will be effected by it ourselves in this lifetime. It does not discriminate.

But one thing I learned from my brave sister Riva, is it also doen’t define us. Facing an immense battle, with a terminal diagnosis at 19, she refused to let it take her light, her laugh, or her smile. With an affinity for life she got after it every day, with a self proclaimed motto, that every day had the opportunity to “the best day ever.”

When people would ask how she continued to show up with that strength and gratitude, she often said “well it’s like in your favourite book and theres a major plit twist, you don’t just stop reading, you flip the page, and keep going.”

So in addition to raising funds for cancer research, to honor my sister and continue to shine her light and her message, that no matter what you are facing, whether it’s a cancer diagnosis, survivorship or the loss of the ones we hold dearly, flip the page, or in this case the tire, and keep going.

To sympbolize the weight of that battle, This May, I’ll be flipping a 300 lb tire a distance of 10km in a 24 hour period. This challenge is more than exercise, it’s about joining a community who know that together we can make an impact for those we love and have loved.

So, as I get ready to flip please show your support by making a donation today.

Thank you! Sincerely, Liam