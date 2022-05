Times

drifting away

with all

her yesterdays.

An old girl

left wondering how

the young girl

in her, is doing now ?

Is she playing

with the sunlight

tucked in

by the moonlight.

Only

time will tell

of her silent

wishing wells.

And the

shooting star prays

that got lost

in the milky way.

Kúkwstum̓ckacw / Thank you for reading.