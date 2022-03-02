POSSIBLITARIAN

You, are not coming from nothing.

You are coming up from unforeseeable and contingent occurences.

You are coming with years of pursued education and higher learning.

You are coming back from a place of unapologetic loss and healing.

You are coming with tears of strength and perseverance.

You, are not coming from nowhere.

☆

☆

☆

Kukwstumckacw / Thank you for reading.