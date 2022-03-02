You, are not coming from nothing.
You are coming up from unforeseeable and contingent occurences.
You are coming with years of pursued education and higher learning.
You are coming back from a place of unapologetic loss and healing.
You are coming with tears of strength and perseverance.
You, are not coming from nowhere.
☆
☆
☆
Kukwstumckacw / Thank you for reading.
One thought on “POSSIBLITARIAN”
This is so potent, I can’t even tell you how this refrain lands – you are not coming from nothing, you are not coming from nowhere. I’ve been following this writer of late, Sophie Strand, and she uses the word “deracinated” a lot – the idea of being pulled up from our root network (and made vulnerable, disconnected)… and it’s made me reflect a lot on how much we need to re-think of ourselves as connected to living bodies larger than our own bodies, but also including our own bodies – root networks, mycelial networks – of our own bodies, our own stories, our ancestors, more. You are not coming from nothing you are not coming from nowhere. Just beautiful. Thankyou Lois. Kukwstumckacw. Here’s to possibilitarians. xo