One Mile Lake Dive and Clean Up coming Oct 29

Diving In: The Art of Cleaning Lakes and Oceans is an environmental art campaign that aims to raise awareness of the waste in our lakes and oceans by transforming collected trash into beautiful art.

And they’re coming to Pemberton.

Join Diving In: The Art of Cleaning Lakes and Oceans at One Mile Lake this Friday, Oct.29th from 11am – 1pm for a lake clean up and dive!

The Pemberton Arts Council has paired with local artist and welder Joe Sauve Metal Works to turn the found trash into treasure.

The resulting artwork will be featured in a touring eco art show raising awareness about the health of our local waterways.

The diving will be conducted by Dive in BC members. There will be lots of opportunities for community members to help out, on land, with shore clean up.

The dive volunteers have been busy – they were at Cat Lake in Squamish on Tuesday and Whistler’s Lost Lake on Saturday, where they pulled almost 35 lbs of trash from the lake including sunglasses, cans, bottles, balls, paddles, and more!

Through Kimiko Taguchi, Whistler clean up dives have been taking place since 2014. We’re so excited this initiative is coming to Pemberton.