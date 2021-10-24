The Christmas Bazaar will return this year – 4 December

Don’t stress about global supply chains. Double down on local, hand-crafted and home-made. Thankfully, the return of the Christmas Bazaar will help!

There are limited tables available, in the Pemberton Community Centre host space, so apply now! Fill in the vendor application at the website or or email pembertonchristmasbazaar@gmail.com



Pemberton Christmas Bazaar

Saturday 4th December 2021

10am – 3pm



The Pemberton Annual Christmas Bazaar, hosted by the Pemberton Childcare Society, is a holiday fair for artists, artisans, entrepreneurs and business owners to showcase their products and services to the Pemberton community and engage with local customers.



Every year brings something different to the Bazaar, but you can expect to browse through delicious homemade goodies, one-of-a-kind jewellery, clothing, home decor, wood crafts, carvings, art, apothecary items, baked goods and so much more. As always, the ever popular cookie table will be raising money for the Pemberton Children’s Centre



The Bazaar has free admission.



Make sure to bring along some cash if you plan on purchasing anything because some vendors will be cash-only. The Pemberton Christmas Bazaar is packed with items that are perfect for giving, but don’t forget to treat yourself to something nice as well this year!



If you are interested in being a vendor please complete the vendor application form here.



Unfortunately,the bazaar didn’t go ahead in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are pleased to announce that current BC public health orders are allowing us to go ahead with this amazing event in 2021.



