Thanks for the rain

Thank you to Talaysay Tours for putting words to our feelings of relief, rejoicing, appreciation, when it rained on Monday.

Let these words rain on you… and maybe you can offer them, as well, to the rain, in thanks.

“Let it rain.

Thank you Mother Nature for this rain today. Thank you for the rain that descends upon us and for the much needed water for both animals and plants, and for the many families and communities contending with drought and forest fire.

May this rain fill our lakes and rivers, save our homes and communities and replenish our spirits. We are One.

Water is life.”