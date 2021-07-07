What does it mean to be an ally?

In early June, she shared posts that she’d written in her hand, because she didn’t know how to copy paste the info. But it slowed me down, inviting me to experience her hand-writing, and the words landed in a deeper way.
The absence of allyship from many residents of Canada, she commented, resulted in more victimhood.
But this invitation felt powerful to me:
If the recent orange wave/awakening across Canada has galvanized you to “do something to help,” this might provide a good north star. One gesture is a start. Buying an orange t-shirt, making a donation, sharing a Facebook story, changing your profile frame… AND keep going. Allyship is an active consistent and arduous practise of unlearning and re-evaluating… Stay humble. Work hard. It matters. Our systems perpetuate harm. We need to re-imagine them, and strive to ensure they work for everyone.