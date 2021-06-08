Summer Reading Club for 5-12 year olds gets underway June 25

Summer Reading Club is back for 2021!

This year’s theme of our Summer Reading Club is Crack the Case and will feature a summer-long scavenger hunt, puzzles, mysteries to solve, fun weekly activities, and of course reading!

Registration opens on Friday, June 25th, 2021.



To sign up your child please visit the library or call us on 604-894-6916.

This program is designed for children aged 5-12.

You can find more information about our Summer Reading Club at https://pemberton.bc.libraries.coop/explore/summer-reading-club/