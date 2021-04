Madeleine Jubilee Saito nails it. When I saw this, I stopped hard. THIS. THIS. THIS is what “the environment” means. It’s not something in constant tug of war against the economy. It’s us. It’s our interrelatedness. It’s what is in us, around us and between us. Isn’t that marvellous to think about?

