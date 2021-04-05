Virtual theatre for a really awesome night in: get your tickets now to PSS Theatre Company’s April performance

The Pemberton Secondary School Theatre Company is proud to present The 1930’s Odyssey, inspired by O Brother where Art Thou?

The Pemberton Secondary School Theatre Company is proud to present The 1930’s Odyssey, inspired by the Cohen Brothers Classic film – O Brother where Art Thou?

The Performance is recorded from the Maury Young Arts Center in Whistler BC, displaying two casts.

The links to both the performance will go live on the 22nd for Cast 1 and Cast 2 – Your purchase will cover both performances.

The Ticket price is set per spectator (keeping in mind you are getting two performances). We do use the honor system here.

Cast 1

Main Roles

Kieran Nott, Chris Beaton, March Losee, Reimi Shishido, Sean Staelhi, Marcus Drymus, Savannah Mckinny Links, Amelia Richards, Emma Drennan, Tea Cousineau, Tiger Patrick, Kim Poirier, Maika Shishido, Kaya Shishido

Cast 2

Main Roles

Rafe Murphy, Evan Mares, Cadence Williams, Sara Westerholm, Cam Mclagan, Rebecca Beaton, Anna Prohaska, Amelia Richards, Emma Drennan, Tea Cousineau, Tiger Patrick, Kim Poirier, Maika Shishido, Kaya Shishido

Published by Lisa Richardson

