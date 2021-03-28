PORCA incites you to get back in the saddle, with the April 30×30 Bike Challenge



30 MINUTES. 30 DAYS. ANY BIKE.

Covid got ya down?

Do you need some incentive to get back in the saddle?

Are you training for the Pemby Fifty?

Want to bike to work or school more consistently?

Want to win awesome prizes?

PORCA is excited to invite you to participate in a 30 x 30 bike challenge from April 1st – 30th. Best of all its FREE for members.

(Join here! It’s ONLY $35 and includes your membership of the PVTA as well – if you think about our local trails, which are powered and supported by these groups, it’s an incredible bang for your buck.) https://ccnbikes.com/#!/login/?next=%2Fmemberships%2Fbuilder-v2%2Fporca-membership-2021&morg_slug=porca-membership-2021)

We’re welcoming people of all ages, experience, and ability levels.

All you need is something to pedal and a bit of persistence. Bike (virtually) with other people and win some sweet prizes!

Choose a bike to pedal for a minimum of 30 minutes a day, every day, consecutively for the month of April. Mountain bike, road bike, spin bike, cruiser bike — if it has pedals that make a wheel move, it counts!

The 30 minutes can be done all at once or broken up into smaller chunks of time. However, the total for the day needs to add up to at least 30 minutes.

Check out our website for more details and registration link.

Donations gladly accepted in support of Pemberton District Search and Rescue.

Thank you to Bethany Palmer for generously donating her time and skills to our logo.

For daily prizes, you need to have biked on that day.

For weekly prizes, you need to have biked every day that week.

For the grand prize, you need to have biked consecutively for all 30 days!

Winners will be chosen at random from the list of entries. The more you bike, the more chances you have at winning something!

Check our Instagram/FB daily to see if you are a winner! Prizes include merchandise, food, swag, and gift certificates from local businesses. Some businesses are also offering discount codes for all participants!

Share your progress on social media – use hashtag #PORCA3030 and tag @porcabikes.