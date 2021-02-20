Community Book Club gets into pandemic-lit, reads Station Eleven for March

Introducing the Pemberton and District Library’s Community Book Club!

Come and read with us!

Read our monthly selection and then join us for a lively discussion. Come equipped with your opinions in hand: Loved it? Hated it? Let’s hear why!

Our March Book Club pick is:

Station Eleven by Emily St John Mandel.

Our first book club meeting will be at 7 pm on March 25th, 2021 via Zoom.

Please register in advance to receive the Zoom link to the Zoom meeting. You can register here: http://ow.ly/dgcH50Dx8Ac

About the book:

One snowy night a famous Hollywood actor slumps over and dies onstage during a production of King Lear. Hours later, the world as we know it begins to dissolve. Moving back and forth in time-from the actor’s early days as a film star to fifteen years in the future, when a theatre troupe known as the Travelling Symphony roams the wasteland of what remains-this suspenseful, elegiac, spellbinding novel charts the strange twists of fate that connect five people: the actor, the man who tried to save him, the actor’s first wife, his oldest friend, and a young actress with the Traveling Symphony, caught in the crosshairs of a dangerous self-proclaimed prophet. Sometimes terrifying, sometimes tender, Station Eleven tells a story about the relationships that sustain us, the ephemeral nature of fame and the beauty of the world as we know it.

A limited number of copies will be available to borrow on a first-come-first-served basis at the Pemberton Library. You can place a hold on a copy here: http://ow.ly/ZOCS50Dx8Ab

If you’d like to purchase this month’s read from Armchair Books in Whistler, mention the Pemberton Book Club to receive 15% off.