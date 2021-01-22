Want to help make this community even better? Join the Chamber. Or the Board.

The Pemberton + District Chamber of Commerce farewells two long-time (and dearly loved) board members, this year, as Julie Kelly and Graham Turner step down to make room for fresh faces on the board and new opportunities for themselves.

As the Chamber just wrote in their January newsletter, “It’s hard to put into words the contribution both have made to the Chamber and our community. We can’t thank Julie enough for her big heart and ‘get it done’ work ethic and Graham for his visionary leadership as President & Chair and Treasurer this past year. We will miss having both of them on the board. The good news is Graham will stay on our Advocacy Committee and Julie on our Membership Committee and help us with the Visitor Center this spring. Please join us in thanking them for their enormous contributions and know they are still a part of our Pemberton + District Chamber family.”

Under Graham’s leadership, the Chamber transitioned into a Governance board, and hired an executive director, Meredith Kemp, so the new board operates under a different model, and is really well-set up for you to step into. Led by incoming President Steve McCloskey, it’s also making headlines, helping advocate for the continued opening of our local Scotia bank branch.

This masked man is your new Chamber President, Steve McCloskey





Are you interested in making a difference in your community? The Pemberton + District Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications from our members to fill seats and serve on the board of directors. This year in addition to one of our standard board seats, we are also looking to fill the Treasurer roll. Candidates with this experience/background would be greatly welcomed, though if you don’t have this experience, and you want to make a difference on the Board, we invite you to apply. For more info go to or reach out to us at info@pembertonchamber.com with any questions.