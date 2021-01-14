Seed saving in a pandemic: virtual conference set for Feb 19-21

Farm Folk City Folk (FFCF) is pleased to invite you to attend the first ever BC-wide collaborative Virtual Seedy Saturday Conference. Seedy event organizers from across the province will join FFCF in delivering a pandemic-friendly opportunity to connect with BC community organizations, seed businesses, non-profit organizations, and learn about seed saving. There will be opportunities to swap seeds within and between communities and network with seed enthusiasts from all corners of the province.

Lillooet Food Matters has chosen to join with FFCF and other Seedy Saturday organizers around the province to co-host this unique Seed Saving event for people in the Lillooet area. It’s an exciting and unusual opportunity to continue efforts towards local and provincial seed security.

Each day will feature half-day sessions and speakers, covering topics like seed saving and gardening education, movie screening, Master Gardeners Q & A, local community discussions, an exciting keynote speaker, poetry readings and more!

The event will also include an auction, giving an opportunity to bid on unique and local seed and gardening related items. FFCF is currently soliciting donations for auction items.

Conference schedule and registration coming soon at this website, http://www.bcseeds.org/2021-bc-seedy-saturday-virtual-conference/

Registration: All guests must register for the event. Attendance by donation: $5 minimum; $15 suggested donation.

Fundraising: All money raised from this event will go directly to support seed security in British Columbia. Funds will be distributed amongst BC Seedy Saturday organizers co-hosting this event which will support local community events, including in-person Seedy Saturdays in the future.

Contacts:

Lillooet Food Matters: lillooetfoodmatters@gmail.com

For Event planning, conference schedule, speaker sessions : Carla Hick carla@farmfolkcityfolk.ca

For Registration, auction and seed vendor applications: Steph Benoit mvseedcoordinator@farmfolkcityfolk.ca