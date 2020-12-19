Celebrating Lil’wat Holdings for their nomination for the BC Achievement Indigenous Business Award

Proud to see the Lil’wat Business Group and Lil’wat Holdings be recognized by the BC Achievement Foundation for Indigenous Business, for their effort to create opportunity within the community. The businesses run through Lil’wat Holdings redirect their profits into the community and provide salaries for community members, not to mention services like the Lil’wat Gas Station and the Tsi’pun Grocery Store. #LilwatStrong

“The rewarding part is the accomplishments when we achieve something. It’s amazing to see that when we start to work towards our vision and complete something in the most positive way, that feeling of accomplishment is so sweet.” Lhpatq Maxine Bruce, Lil’wat Nation Councillor. (Councillor Bruce who serves as President of Líl̓wat Business Corporations has led the Economic Development and Operating portfolio for many years and seen the slow steady success from before the 2010 Olympics, moving the Lil’wat Business Group from the red, into the black, to becoming a source of revenue and support for the community.

“We are growing pride in all that we do.” Kukwpi7 Skalulmecw Dean Nelson, Lil’wat Nation Political Chief