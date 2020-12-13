Escape with words and pictures: author chat December 15, 6pm via Whistler Library zoom

Books have always been my refuge, so it makes sense to me to share – if you’re feeling low or overwhelmed, look to words and pictures, look to books, look to a magical escape… I can’t look at the cover of Sara Leach’s new book without wanting to hitch a ride on that duck…

Sara Leach is a former teacher, and children’s book author, who lives in Whistler. Her new book, Duck Days, is coming out, and to celebrate, Sara and her illustrator Rebecca Bender (who have worked on three books together but never actually “met”,) will connect through the Whistler Library Zoom, to talk about the process of creating a book. Everyone is welcome – kids and adults.

Sara is one of the original members of the Whistler Writers Group, the force behind the Whistler Writers Festival, which ran virtually in late October. If you missed it, they’re offering a virtual replay through the month of December. You can buy an all-access festival pass, and watch any or all of the events, for a donation of $20 or more. The proceeds will help fund next year’s event, AND you’ll get to treat yourself to full immersion in all things wordy, creative and inspiring.

So if you’re looking for a dose on inspiration right now, why not start right here.