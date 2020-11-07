New free course: Mindfulness for Families, starts November

Mindfulness for Families

Kids in Grades 5/6/7 and their adults can explore mindfulness together!

Time: 4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.

Repeats: Mondays, November 16 through December 7

I’ve thought about sneaking my kid into this course, because I’m such a fan of Susan Reifer’s meditation teaching – but we’re a few years away from the target audience of grade 5, 6 and 7 kids.

If you, however, are navigating the world today, with a 10-13 year old, firstly, I salute you; secondly, can I put you on my speed-dial? and thirdly, might I suggest this offering?

It’s free. It’s 4 weeks. It’s a chance to develop a shared language.

I have felt so well-resourced from attending Susan’s free meditation classes through the library, throughout the pandemic. I can only imagine what my life might have been like, had my parents thought to expose me to mindfulness meditation when I was in grade 5.

This is a pilot course, so jump on in. Message program coordinator Jeanette with any questions and/or to register. jbruce@whistlerlibrary.ca.

Event Details:

Kids and their adults will learn about mindfulness in this interactive, community course focused on playing games that help participants explore and experience:

Different ways of using their breath

Letting go of challenging energy

Paying close attention to things, on purpose!

Tuning into what’s going on inside and outside

Participating in the course means making a commitment to the following:

Kids and their grown-ups join each of the four Zoom sessions.

Kids and their grown-ups complete self-reflection exercises, and experiment and play with specific mindfulness tools between each of the four Zoom sessions, then report on their experiences in a community learning-focused Trello board.

About the facilitator:

Susan Reifer has practiced meditation for over 30 years. She is a registered yoga teacher and working journalist who has lived in the Whistler area for 20 years. She has always loved Whistler Public Library and is delighted to give back to our community. You can learn more about Susan at susanreifer.com.