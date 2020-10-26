Congratulations to the Lil’wat Business Group

Award congratulations

Last week, the Lil’wat Business Group won the BC Achievement Indigenous Business Award for 2020. As directors of the Lil’wat companies, we are very proud of the work our boards, CEO and staff have done. Averaging $15 million in revenues per year and 60 full-time employees, the Lil’wat Business Group is a model for Indigenous economic development.

The keys to success have been many: leveraging legal rights to acquire economic assets, creating a long-term vision for investment priorities, slow and steady development of assets, carefully assessing business and investment partners, and managing the delicate balance between politics and business management decisions.

Finally, the competence of the senior management team can’t be underestimated. Led by CEO Kerry Mehaffey, the team at Lil’wat Business Group realizes how economic development for the long-term is a slow and steady process. The business we engage in is for the benefit of the community and the team evaluates risks in that context.

While “slow and steady” may not sound exciting, the results are anything but boring: Lil’wat Business Group has contributed millions [of dollars] to Lil’wat Nation social and cultural projects like language immersion, land purchases, a cultural centre, community transit, a youth centre, community gardens, fire protection, an annual rodeo and other recreation programs. Together, the direct and indirect benefits generated by Lil’wat Business Group are a critical part of rebuilding the Nation.

Congratulations, Lil’wat!

Maxine Bruce, Lois Joseph, Chris Irving, Vanessa Dan, Jessica Frank, Loretta Pascal, Samantha Wells, Saad Hasan, Sheldon Tetreault // Lil’wat Nation

via Pique news letters to the editor, Oct 15 2020