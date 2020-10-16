Sharing Circles start October 26 – sign up now!

In partnership with the Pemberton and District Public Library, join Tanina Williams of Amawílc in this series of free bi-weekly zoom conversations aimed to provide a safe space to explore reconciliation, decolonization, white fragility and ask hard or awkward questions about how to share this unceded territory in a way that moves us towards a better relationship.

Register through the Library to get the zoom link and code!

Register at: https://us02web.zoom.us/…/tZwtd-mhqD8iH9fUnBx…

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

We will host our first session on Monday, October 26th, 2020 from 8 pm – 9pm, and learn about the sharing circle, a structure designed to create better conversations and more meaningful sharing.

Tanina Williams is Lil’wat7ul. She is an educator, weaver, knowledge keeper about traditional plant use and storyteller, who has worked for decades with at-risk youth, children, and teachers, to try and raise awareness and appreciation for indigenous ways of knowing. She has just launched her consultancy firm, Amawílc, (Ucwalmictws for “come back to life”) with the mission to bring indigenous and non-indigenous people together, through workshops, presentations, and the practice of sharing circles.

Dates:

Monday, Oct 26, 2020 08:00 PM

Monday, Nov 9, 2020 08:00 PM

Monday, Nov 23, 2020 08:00 PM (TBC)

Monday, Dec 7, 2020, 08:00 PM

