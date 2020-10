“Do it for your community: Wear a mask” A Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw Community PSA

The Squamish Nation’s youth services team at Ayas Menmen produced this PSA, to encourage people to take care of each other by wearing a mask.

After cases in the community, Squamish Nation announced on Wednesday that everyone had been cleared from isolation and 2 weeks has past since the last confirmed case – a great sign. Keep well, everyone!