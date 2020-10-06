Students who love salmon can apply for the 2020 Stewardship Community bursary from the Pacific Salmon Foundation

Pacific Salmon Foundation is pleased to announce the 2020 Stewardship Community Bursary.

The spirit of this bursary is to reduce financial barriers to achieving success for aquatic stewardship volunteers enrolled in education and training programs that support their goal of a career in salmon recovery.

Applicants must be a full time student in good standing in at least second year of an accredited program that leads to a career supporting Pacific salmon. The application window is open through October 30.

Instructions and a downloadable application form are available at https://www.psf.ca/what-we-do/application-online-form .

Photo by Marco Tjokro on Unsplash

Published by Lisa Richardson

