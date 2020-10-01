Everything you need to know about mushrooms: at the library, virtually, October 8

The hottest annual event in town is… Stewardship Pemberton’s annual Mushroom talk. I mean, I’m not joking. It sells out every time. It’s such a beautiful window on this community that this is what floats our collective boat. This year, it goes virtual, which I am SO THRILLED about because leaving my house after dark in the fall has always been a challenge… Being able to just sneak upstairs and put on my headphones is gold.

You do need to register, in order to get the Zoom link. Go here to register: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYrcOuvrTwuHtVg7cIDielfnRH55iztDjJX?fbclid=IwAR1GeUOIDo7DosMiYSHvKtwIdYzwzrRE6OqakYeuWKGVTed41i5b73hhNvI

Published by Lisa Richardson

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s