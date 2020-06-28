What I wish people meant when they talk about “winning” – encapsulated in a beautiful poem by Kera Willis

Thanks to Kera Willis, amazing writer, singer-songwriter and founder of the Mountain Horse School, and a constant inspiration for me, for permission to share this poem with you. Photo by Guliz Unlu.

I want us to dance with the impossible and win:

Not the way we win a war, with the sword

of a conquistador, or the way

science has won the mind away from the body

and closed the gates

of our inseparability with the land

that holds our feet



No. This time our victory has to be large enough

to hold everything: our opponent and our rage,

the difficulty of holding our un-knowing, of welcoming

the most difficult parts of our wildness into

the porosity of our hearts, brains, lungs, lineages, languages

All the places where sensory amnesia

has prevented us from coming home



I want us to win the kind of victory where celebration moves unanimous and certain as blood: where a mother deer walks from the forest and lays her head in our laps, her open ear holding everything

every story every secret every wound