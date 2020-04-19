Alanis Obomsawin Films

Growing up I went to school in my community, Xet’olacw Community School, which was started by our community to keep passing on our culture and language in the 70s. This is why I got to learn how to make Xúsum ice cream, and more importantly I got to try it! Xúsum is quite bitter. So trying it as sugary foam made it quite fun and delicious! Xúsum is a very important part of the St’at’imc peoples diet.

Screenshot from Alanis Obomsawin film

In this video you get to see how it was whipped with a corn husk! Alanis Obomsawin has a number of films that are free to watch on NFB, including more of Mount Currie.

https://www.nfb.ca/film/xusum/