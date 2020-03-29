Namaste, and please stay away

This beautiful image comes to us courtesy of David Ward, who stumbled upon this spot in his traditional territory on Saturday while self-isolating in the woods, collecting some firewood and looking for inspiration.

He also stumbled on tons of out-of-towners camping along the lake, to whom I would say: Namaste.

Namaste – I see the god/goddess in you. I see your fear and denial and desire to escape/be safe/be far from the crowds. I see the shadows of your actions, and the stress and risk it brings into my community, among people who are vulnerable in ways you might not recognise.

Namaste, I say, respectfully, noting it rhymes with stay-the-f*&*-away. Teehee.)

 

90520286_10157157200255496_6135740320006012928_o89773892_10156994405641347_3452756623372582912_n

Published by Lisa Richardson

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s