Gratitude today to all the food security warriors amongst us — Join our Love Flash Mob to fund the Food Bank (all donations will be matched by the Whistler Blackcomb Foundation!)

Today, I want to express my gratitude for the rain. I appreciate it’s steady tempo, that it’s watering my bulbs that have been hiding under the snow all winter and are just waiting to surprise us. I’m grateful it might keep people inside, at home, in their own communities, and off the trails and park benches. (We are all walking vectors right now. We need to think as if we are contaminated and protecting other people from our virus, rather than presuming we’re all good, safe, and mostly insulated, and fresh air will set us free.)

I am grateful for internet access and technology, that allows me to stay connected to the world, my kid to FaceTime with friends, lets me watch movies and stream music and the news. (Imagine for one horrifying second if the internet went down right now?! Oh Universe, have mercy. Take this great human metamorphosing experiment slowly enough that we won’t spontaneously combust.)

I am most especially grateful for the food security warriors in this community – the love army of people who are stocking shelves, wiping surfaces, buying groceries for friends in isolation, the farmers who are making their potatoes available by the bagload at wild discounts, the friend who dropped me some eggs as a virtual hug, the other friend in Squamish who has been baking bread for people (even though she herself doesn’t eat flour… she is gifting people loaves of bread because she knows it is the most comforting thing one can receive, in a hugless time.)

I am grateful for the every day work of Sea to Sky Community Services and our local Pemberton Food Bank. A friend with first-hand knowledge shared with me that the Pemberton and Whistler Food Banks are amazing organizations and they do so much with so litter.

Right now, demand is higher than usual, and I offer an even deeper bow to them. Many regular users who depend on the Food Bank, are also vulnerable from a health point of view, so they have been offered a delivery of groceries, so they didn’t have to come into town and congregate for supplies. Amazing volunteers and people have been providing this call in and delivery service – driving groceries out to people in their homes.

They are all scrambling, to meet demand, to help people in their fear, to make sure that we can all sit down at the end of these challenging days, to a dinner that might sustain and nourish us.

Thankfully, the Whistler Blackcomb Foundation has offered to match donations to the Pemberton Food Bank, up to $15,000. This injection of cash will really help. Beyond my ability to articulate it.

How can you help? Right now, the Food Bank does not have the human resources to sort and organize random food donations. They are also very sensitive to limiting the exposure of community members with underlying illnesses.

So the best way to help is to give money.

You can donate online here.

Thanks to the generosity of the Whistler Blackcomb Foundation, every dollar you give will have double the power!

Are you a little scared to donate right now, because you don’t know what’s coming? Don’t know what you need to keep on hand for your own family? Oh my friends, I totally understand this. As a freelance writer, I don’t get a regular paycheque. I get random payments at random times usually so far down the line from when the work was done, (six months!) and that payment depends on the magazines still being solvent, and having received all the money from the advertisers first. Or it depends on corporate clients not deciding to axe all their contractor expenses. So yeah, vulnerable. I get it.

But I also believe (am coaching myself to believe) in flow… In a more ancient way of being in the world and caretaking for each other and our communities. Lean on each other. Give a little, and open yourself to receiving, to being taken care of when you are vulnerable.

Glennon Doyle created Love Flash Mobs as a way for people to mobilize for a cause. She limits the amount people can contribute to time-limited fundraisers to $25. She did this, because she doesn’t want anyone to feel as if their ability to contribute, if it’s small, is insignificant. Because it’s not. The proof is in her initiatives that literally raise millions of dollars in 24 hours, through the power of thousands of people making a small gesture, together.

So I guess this is my way of saying (to my nervous self who is watching every square of toilet paper right now and wondering if the invoices I send out into the world will be processed, or used as toilet paper themselves), you don’t have to give a lot, to make a difference.

Let’s mob the Food Bank. (Virtually.) Are you ready?