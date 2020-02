Spud Crusher, Women’s Enduro:

Registration Opens, Feb 27th 9pm.

We know you’ve been craving those tasty Pemberton spuds, so we’re back Saturday May 9th, with “all that and a bag of chips”!

Registration Opens Thursday, February 27th, 2020 at 9pm,

https://ccnbikes.com/#!/events/the-spud-crusher-pemberton-womens-enduro-2020

Cost: $80 for 2020 PORCA members, $115 for not-yet PORCA members.

WAY more info to come, so keep an eye on,

https://www.porcabikes.com/spud-crusher-womens-enduro