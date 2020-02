I just read the first story of Katherine Fawcett’s new collection, The Swan Suit, of fairy tales with a modern (and dark) twist. Fawcett, a former Pemberton resident who is now based in Squamish, will release her book at our library! Her humour is darkly funny, her stories are like bedtime tales for grown-ups. I’m dosing myself with one a night. So far, so good.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Pinterest

Email

Tumblr

Like this: Like Loading... Related